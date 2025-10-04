SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $131.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.7143.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 20.3% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 14.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,636,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 39.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,422,000 after buying an additional 377,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 14.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,305,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SN opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

