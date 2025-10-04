Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entergy by 964.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $194,429,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $123,648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Entergy by 285.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,133,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 839,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $95.41 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.