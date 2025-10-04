Financial Contrast: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) vs. Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SelectQuote and Legal & General Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 2 2 0 1 2.00 Legal & General Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings & Valuation

SelectQuote currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 107.84%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

This table compares SelectQuote and Legal & General Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.53 billion 0.24 $47.58 million $0.05 42.10 Legal & General Group $13.51 billion 1.35 $244.08 million N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than SelectQuote.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 3.12% 6.35% 1.66% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Legal & General Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

