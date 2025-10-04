Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,449 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $234.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.20 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.