Short Interest in Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Grows By 266.3%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,500 shares, an increase of 266.3% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of TCYSF opened at $25.48 on Friday. Tecsys has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

