Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) Director Sells 328 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) Director David Hugo Anderson sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $14,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,245. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Hugo Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

On Tuesday, September 30th, David Hugo Anderson sold 4,233 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $190,527.33.

On Thursday, September 18th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,795 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $328,403.35.

On Tuesday, August 19th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $306,216.82.

On Monday, July 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $314,700.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NWN opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is presently 77.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 5,225.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 70,799 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWN

About Northwest Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.