Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.85. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 878,552 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 415.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Harmonic by 49.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

