iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $197.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $199.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day moving average of $166.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

