Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SKYY opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

