Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 289,900 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the August 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 414.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 414.1 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What’s the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.