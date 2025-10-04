Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 289,900 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the August 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 414.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 414.1 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.86.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
