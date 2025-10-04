Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tgs Asa Trading Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $11.32.

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

About Tgs Asa

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.0841 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 482.0%. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

