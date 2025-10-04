Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Tgs Asa Trading Down 1.0%
OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $11.32.
Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.
