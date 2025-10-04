Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.20 and traded as high as $85.26. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 1,013,964 shares trading hands.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,139,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,964,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,185,356.46. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $78,641.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,344.62. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,980 shares of company stock worth $55,529,247 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6,776.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

