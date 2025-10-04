Short Interest in Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Declines By 61.3%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 90,900 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Texas Mineral Resources Stock Up 6.1%
OTCMKTS TMRC opened at $1.13 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Mineral Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.