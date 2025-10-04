Short Interest in Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Declines By 61.3%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 90,900 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Up 6.1%

OTCMKTS TMRC opened at $1.13 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get Texas Mineral Resources alerts:

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.