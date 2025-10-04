New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NASDAQ:NCEWGet Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 59,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 360,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCEW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Century Logistics (BVI) in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Century Logistics (BVI) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (“NC Logistics”) was incorporated in the BVI on April 24, 2019 with limited liability and is a holding company with no material operations. Our operations are conducted in Hong Kong by our wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely (i) New Century Logistics Company Limited (“NCL (HK)”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, (ii) GLF Cargo Services Limited (“GLF”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK), and (iii) Win-Tec Transportation Company Limited (“Win-Tec”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK).

