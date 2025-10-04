New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NASDAQ:NCEW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 59,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 360,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on NCEW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Century Logistics (BVI) in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Century Logistics (BVI) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Research Report on NCEW
New Century Logistics (BVI) Stock Performance
New Century Logistics (BVI) Company Profile
New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (“NC Logistics”) was incorporated in the BVI on April 24, 2019 with limited liability and is a holding company with no material operations. Our operations are conducted in Hong Kong by our wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely (i) New Century Logistics Company Limited (“NCL (HK)”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, (ii) GLF Cargo Services Limited (“GLF”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK), and (iii) Win-Tec Transportation Company Limited (“Win-Tec”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Century Logistics (BVI)
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for New Century Logistics (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century Logistics (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.