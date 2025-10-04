Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 86,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 157,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNYR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Synergy CHC in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Synergy CHC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Synergy CHC had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Synergy CHC Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synergy CHC stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.22% of Synergy CHC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

