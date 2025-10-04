Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.37. 807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The company has a market cap of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0906 dividend. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
