Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.37. 807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

The company has a market cap of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0906 dividend. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

