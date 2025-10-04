Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Co. (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Grows By 200.0%

Tsingtao Brewery Co. (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 7.9%

TSGTY stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

