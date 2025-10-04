Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Co. (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Grows By 200.0%

Tsingtao Brewery Co. (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 7.9%
TSGTY stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.