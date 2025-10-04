Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 80,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $11,482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,047,600. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.73 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $176.70.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group
About Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credo Technology Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.