Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 80,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $11,482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,047,600. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.73 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $176.70.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.