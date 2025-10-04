Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 310,480 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 310,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $42,122,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvidia Corp grew its position in CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 142.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000.

CRWV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research set a $165.00 target price on CoreWeave and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

