Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $120.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.3333.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at $46,464,351.36. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. Crown has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

