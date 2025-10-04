DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF $PJP

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 132,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

