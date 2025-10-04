Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Stake Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10,231.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,861 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 124,533.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR opened at $123.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

