Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Price Target at $62.18

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.1818.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 961.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

