Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $219.77 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

