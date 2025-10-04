Insider Buying: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Acquires 1,566 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Belsky bought 1,566 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.10 per share, for a total transaction of $239,754.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,515.10. The trade was a 107.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Scott Belsky bought 1,455 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $251,715.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.63. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,875,000 after acquiring an additional 436,541 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after buying an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after buying an additional 523,035 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

