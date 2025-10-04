Insider Buying: Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) CFO Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Williamson acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,150. This represents a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Andrew Williamson acquired 10,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00.

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.05.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Epsilon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Epsilon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 237,507 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

