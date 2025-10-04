Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 429,124 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 429,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,072,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,458.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

