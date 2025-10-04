Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.27.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $499.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.25 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

