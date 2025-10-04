Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 28.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,624,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after buying an additional 1,474,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 3,409.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after buying an additional 1,391,215 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,285,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after buying an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $23.60 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Curbline Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Curbline Properties announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

