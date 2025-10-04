Ascent Group LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

NYSE TT opened at $424.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.53 and a 200-day moving average of $406.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

