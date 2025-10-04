Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,400 Shares of V2X, Inc. $VVX

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 61.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth about $19,753,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the second quarter worth about $14,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in V2X by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVX opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

