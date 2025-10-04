Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna Lund Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna Lund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $460,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 308,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,590.07. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of KTOS opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.00 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after buying an additional 1,162,577 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,382,000 after buying an additional 818,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,490,000 after buying an additional 301,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after buying an additional 434,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

