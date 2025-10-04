Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 185,100 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Allison Transmission worth $29,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10,402.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 108,550.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 120.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

