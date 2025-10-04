Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after buying an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,829 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,388,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

