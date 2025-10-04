J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 864.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,562.20. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,915.98. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,953. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.