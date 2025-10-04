Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,738,224.67. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,357,213 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.