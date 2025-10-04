Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$108.25

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.25.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
