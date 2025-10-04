Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree Acquires 3,528 Shares

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,528 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 638,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,110,533.44. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Joey Agree acquired 742 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $53,535.30.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Joey Agree purchased 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $296,392.20.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $70.50 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 432.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 182.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 408.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 137.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

