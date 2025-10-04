Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $292,600.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.30, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,175.20. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.9%

HURN stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 378,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.