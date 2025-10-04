XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) versus ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Financial Analysis

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

Volatility and Risk

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 4.81, indicating that its stock price is 381% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParaZero Technologies has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 1 2.50 ParaZero Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XTI Aerospace and ParaZero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares XTI Aerospace and ParaZero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -1,714.04% -655.07% -179.15% ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XTI Aerospace and ParaZero Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 9.49 -$35.60 million N/A N/A ParaZero Technologies $1.01 million 10.39 -$11.05 million N/A N/A

ParaZero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Summary

XTI Aerospace beats ParaZero Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About ParaZero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.