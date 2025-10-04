Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.0556.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,391.78. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 650,070 shares of company stock worth $42,844,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $10,289,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 150,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $86.97 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 212.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

