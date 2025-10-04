Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 4,459.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after purchasing an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cencora by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cencora by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $302.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $315.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.