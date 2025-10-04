Hilltop National Bank Invests $302,000 in GE Aerospace $GE

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average is $243.95. The company has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

