Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $138.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

