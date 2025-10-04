Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,426,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $1,730,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 825,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 104,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

MU stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $864,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,106.08. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $56,093,367.28. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,456 shares of company stock worth $15,698,445. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

