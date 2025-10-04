Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.27.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $380.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.84. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.28, for a total transaction of $8,057,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,519.28. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,070,522.56. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,515 shares of company stock valued at $272,046,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

