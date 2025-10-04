J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 7,319 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 759.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

