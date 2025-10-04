Ascent Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMO opened at $120.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

