Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after buying an additional 157,372 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,851,000 after buying an additional 94,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $295.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $297.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.