Dana Pizzuti Sells 5,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,748.70. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 22nd, Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $912,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Dana Pizzuti sold 6,492 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $189,436.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $40.86 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.